GXChain Self Reported Market Cap Hits $39.88 Million (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. In the last week, GXChain has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $39.88 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001309 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000702 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

