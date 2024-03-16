H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Up 43.8% in February

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 43.8% from the February 14th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 8,635 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,097. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.56. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $3.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

