Head to Head Survey: Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) versus SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF)

SENSIO Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNIOF) and Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SENSIO Technologies and Desktop Metal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SENSIO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Desktop Metal 0 0 1 0 3.00

Desktop Metal has a consensus price target of $1.25, suggesting a potential upside of 91.72%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

13.6% of SENSIO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Desktop Metal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) N/A Desktop Metal $197.91 million 1.07 -$740.34 million ($1.44) -0.45

SENSIO Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SENSIO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SENSIO Technologies and Desktop Metal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SENSIO Technologies N/A N/A N/A Desktop Metal -232.98% -27.82% -18.58%

Summary

Desktop Metal beats SENSIO Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SENSIO Technologies



SENSIO Technologies Inc. develops and markets stereoscopic technologies for consumer electronics, digital broadcasting, digital cinema, and semiconductor markets. It offers SENSIO Hi-Fi 3D that renders fidelity to the originally-captured images for 3D content delivered over cable, satellite, or the Internet; SENSIO 3D Encoder family solutions for encoding stereoscopic 3D signals into frame-compatible formats; and SENSIO 3D Decoder family solutions for decoding frame-compatible 3D formats. The company also provides SENSIO Autodetect that provides automatic format detection without the need for end-user intervention; and SENSIO Noise Reducer that is designed to remove video noises, including discrete cosine transfer artifacts and various random noises, as well as offers content solutions comprising 3DGO!, a 3D video-on-demand service. It has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Desktop Metal



Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Shop System, an entry-level metal 3D printing using binder jetting; X-series platform that provides binder jet 3D printing of specialty materials, including metals and ceramics, and tools; and P-Series offers high-speed metal 3D printing. It also provides Einstein series, designed for dental professionals which offers 3D printing; ETEC Xtreme 8K platform, a DLP printer with two 385 nm overhead projectors for high-volume production; ETEC Pro XL for industrial polymer 3D printer; S-Max and S-Max Pro platforms, which provides digital casting solutions; and 3D-Bioplotter platform which offers biofabrication solution. In addition, the company offers binder jetting materials, photopolymer resins, BMD materials, and bioprinting materials. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, research and development, and other industries. Desktop Metal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

