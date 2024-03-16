Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP) Short Interest Up 53.1% in February

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the February 14th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HTIBP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.29. 5,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,018. Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.67.

Get Healthcare Trust alerts:

Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th.

About Healthcare Trust

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.