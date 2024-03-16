Hedera 24-Hour Volume Tops $106.30 Million (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and $106.30 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00080117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,699,675,942 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,688,420,129.400032 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.121316 USD and is up 2.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 234 active market(s) with $112,321,638.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.