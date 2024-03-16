HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $14.12 Million in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 62,790 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,120,000. Pioneer Natural Resources accounts for about 4.1% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,260 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE PXD traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $249.96. 6,158,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,477. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $257.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

View Our Latest Report on Pioneer Natural Resources

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.