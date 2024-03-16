HGC Investment Management Inc. Invests $30.20 Million in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU)

HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSCU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,196,000. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition makes up about 8.8% of HGC Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSCU. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $21,670,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $7,105,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,090,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,075,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,060,000.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANSCU remained flat at $10.21 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,452. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.21. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Company Profile

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

