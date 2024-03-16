HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 158.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,618 shares during the period. Adient accounts for about 2.1% of HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Adient worth $20,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADNT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Adient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 2,430,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,446. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Adient plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

