HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,863 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,005,615 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 835.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $29,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.06. 88,254,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,537,867. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

