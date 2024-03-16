HMI Capital Management L.P. Purchases New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 293,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,153,000. Salesforce makes up 3.3% of HMI Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.32.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total value of $4,593,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.23, for a total transaction of $4,593,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,191,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,530,764.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,134,112 shares of company stock worth $314,301,292 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded down $9.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.16. 11,884,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,989,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.34 billion, a PE ratio of 70.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.29 and its 200 day moving average is $247.17. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.65 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

