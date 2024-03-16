ICON Market Capitalization Tops $292.92 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One ICON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $292.92 million and $22.31 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 984,629,547 coins and its circulating supply is 984,629,536 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community.

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

