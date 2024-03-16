iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $3.43 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for about $3.43 or 0.00005173 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $248.19 million and approximately $19.95 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005367 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00026647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00015696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001523 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,158.96 or 1.01314442 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010258 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102.61 or 0.00154798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 3.85649536 USD and is down -1.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 129 active market(s) with $22,485,017.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.