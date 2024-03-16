IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 185,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $10,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of JEPI traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.98. 3,078,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.47.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.