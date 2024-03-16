ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD) Insider Janelle Delaney Buys 1,137,634 Shares

ImpediMed Limited (ASX:IPD – Get Free Report) insider Janelle Delaney bought 1,137,634 shares of ImpediMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$100,111.79 ($66,299.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 7.00.

ImpediMed Limited, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS) devices and software services in Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers SOZO, a noninvasive BIS device for the assessment of lymphedema, and deliver snapshot of fluid status and tissue composition; SFB7, a single-channel, tetrapolar BIS device to analyze body composition in healthy individuals; and ImpediVET, a single-channel, tetrapolar (BIS) device that measures fluid status and tissue composition for veterinary applications.

