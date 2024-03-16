Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 161,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.46.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2547 per share. This is a positive change from Infineon Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.16%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

