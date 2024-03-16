Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 51.9% from the February 14th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 292,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Infineon Technologies stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.98. 161,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,313. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.99. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $44.46.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
