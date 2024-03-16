Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Information Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS IRMTF remained flat at $17.27 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Information Services has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $19.95.

Get Information Services alerts:

About Information Services

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.