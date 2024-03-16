Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Short Interest Update

Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Information Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS IRMTF remained flat at $17.27 during trading hours on Friday. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.59. Information Services has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $19.95.
About Information Services
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Information Services
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.