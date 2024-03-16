InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 14.6% in February

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 270,600 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the February 14th total of 236,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

InfuSystem Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 153,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,162. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $196.55 million, a PE ratio of 232.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFU. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 58,904 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of InfuSystem by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 107,001 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 65.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

