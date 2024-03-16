Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG) Short Interest Update

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ITRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the February 14th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Integra Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN ITRG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. 83,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,984. The company has a market capitalization of $52.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Integra Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $26,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 198.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Integra Resources in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Resources by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 51,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, December 18th.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

