Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.64. The company had a trading volume of 66,932,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,380,969. The stock has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

