Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (BATS:PBTP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBTP remained flat at $25.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,219 shares. Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.74.

Institutional Trading of Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF by 309.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

Invesco 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF (PBTP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with up to five years remaining to maturity. PBTP was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

