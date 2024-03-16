Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLOGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Price Performance

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF stock remained flat at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,880 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth $984,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 1st quarter worth $336,000.

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

