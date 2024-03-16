Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BLKC stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.54. 43,434 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF stock. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BATS:BLKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 43,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

About Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users and Decentralized Commerce ETF (BLKC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The investment objective of this Fund is to provide investors with a total return, taking into account both capital and income returns, which reflects the return of the NYSE FactSet Global Blockchain Technologies Capped Index.

