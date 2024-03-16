Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (BATS:SATO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1218 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Price Performance

Shares of SATO traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,105 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 2,726.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (SATO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that holds cryptocurrency-focused equities, and crypto ETPs and trusts. The index is weighted in tier. SATO was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

