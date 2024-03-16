Invesco High Yield Select ETF Plans Dividend of $0.14 (BATS:HIYS)

Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIYS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98.

Get Invesco High Yield Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Select ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Select ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Select ETF (BATS:HIYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.24% of Invesco High Yield Select ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Invesco High Yield Select ETF Company Profile

The Invesco High Yield Select ETF (HIYS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that broadly invests in high-yield, corporate debt securities of various maturities from around the world. The fund uses derivatives to manage duration and hedge risks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.