Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Declares Dividend of $0.20 (BATS:IMFL)

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFLGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2008 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMFL stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $25.39. 17,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMFL. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $524,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 15,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

