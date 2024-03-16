Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) to Issue Dividend of $0.17

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1687 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

PBUS traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,080 shares. Invesco MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.39.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 84.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3,931.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 511.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the period.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

