Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (BATS:IVRA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0246 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IVRA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.83. 370 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24.

Get Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVRA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 46,158 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

About Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF

The Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF (IVRA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent fund of North American real assets companies screened for both environmental, social, and governance (ESG) and fundamental factors. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Real Assets ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.