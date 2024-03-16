Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1748 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance
OMFS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 59,973 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $335.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,625,600,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period.
Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile
The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
