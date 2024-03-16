Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

XSHD traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 14,289 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.37 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.27.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 37,071 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $691,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.