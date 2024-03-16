Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1189 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BATS XSHQ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.74. 20,367 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $48.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a 200 day moving average of $37.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 8,160.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 1,192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 29,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,460,000 after buying an additional 62,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

