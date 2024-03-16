iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Short Interest Update

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 44.0% from the February 14th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $142.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.11.

iRhythm Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.09. 681,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.30. iRhythm Technologies has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.39.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.66). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.05% and a negative return on equity of 56.38%. The firm had revenue of $132.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.14 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $928,725.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 24,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $3,012,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,015 shares in the company, valued at $21,954,629.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $928,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,405.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,270 shares of company stock worth $5,020,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 285.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 110.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

Featured Articles

