iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,662,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,454. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.