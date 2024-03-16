iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 78.5% from the February 14th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTK. InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $597,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 117.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 47,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 25,969 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTK traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $19.24. 31,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,454. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.23.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0592 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

