ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3705 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ITV Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:ITVPY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.04. 16,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,451. ITV has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01.
About ITV
