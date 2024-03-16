Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 99 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 23.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,351,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,199 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after acquiring an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after acquiring an additional 794,489 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $197.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.07 and a 200-day moving average of $194.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

