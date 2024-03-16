Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Update

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Japan Airport Terminal Price Performance

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock remained flat at $19.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,487. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.37. Japan Airport Terminal has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.00.

Japan Airport Terminal Company Profile

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

