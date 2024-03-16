Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 41.2% from the February 14th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 449.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the third quarter worth $71,000.

Shares of NYSE:JOF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.88. 17,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,737. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

