Jonathon Birman Acquires 100,000 Shares of Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP) Stock

Kinatico Ltd (ASX:KYP – Get Free Report) insider Jonathon Birman purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$10,600.00 ($7,019.87).
Kinatico Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23.
Kinatico Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kinatico
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Kinatico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinatico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.