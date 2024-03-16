Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance
KACL remained flat at $11.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Kairous Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $11.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,698,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.
Kairous Acquisition Company Profile
Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.
