Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL) Short Interest Up 50.0% in February

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Kairous Acquisition Stock Performance

KACL remained flat at $11.74 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.44. Kairous Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $11.92.

Get Kairous Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kairous Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,698,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 264,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kairous Acquisition by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

Kairous Acquisition Company Profile

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kairous Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairous Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.