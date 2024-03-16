Kava Price Down 12% Over Last Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Kava has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $971.60 million and $37.23 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.27 or 0.00080117 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010700 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00008358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,667 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

