Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 448 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $5.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $433.92. 73,069,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,198,109. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $297.19 and a fifty-two week high of $448.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $428.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $395.76.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

