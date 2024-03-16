Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.36.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker bought 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $450,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $124.47. 6,511,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,277. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.18.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 93.85%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

