Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in February

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.0 days.

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

KLKNF remained flat at $7.47 during trading hours on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

About Klöckner & Co SE

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. The company operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. It offers flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; and aluminum products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.