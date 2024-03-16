Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Short Interest Up 44.7% in February

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the February 14th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 136.0 days.
Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance
KLKNF remained flat at $7.47 during trading hours on Friday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52-week low of $5.62 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.38.
About Klöckner & Co SE
