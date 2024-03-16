Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $8.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 44.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Kopin Price Performance

KOPN stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.90. 3,555,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,177,304. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.74. The firm has a market cap of $217.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.42.

Get Kopin alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Kopin during the first quarter valued at $27,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kopin during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kopin by 220.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kopin by 70.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 26,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kopin

Kopin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, microLED display technologies, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and head-mounted and hand-held systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kopin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kopin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.