LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGVCW. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $54,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVCW stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

