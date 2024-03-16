lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Update

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.

lastminute.com Stock Down 18.5 %

Shares of LSMNF traded down C$5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.85. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. lastminute.com has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.68.

About lastminute.com

lastminute.com N.V. operates in the online travel industry in Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Online Travel Agency (OTA), Meta-search, and Other segments. The company provides mobile apps and websites in approximately 17 languages and 40 countries, which enable travelers to search, compare, and book flights, vacation packages and cruises, hotel accommodations, car rentals, and other travel products and services.

