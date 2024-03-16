lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF) Short Interest Update

lastminute.com (OTCMKTS:LSMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the February 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 64.0 days.
lastminute.com Stock Down 18.5 %
Shares of LSMNF traded down C$5.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.85. The company had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,500. lastminute.com has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$29.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.68.
About lastminute.com
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than lastminute.com
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for lastminute.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lastminute.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.