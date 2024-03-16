Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) Insider Alwyn Vorster Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN – Get Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).
Lindian Resources Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 9.72.
About Lindian Resources
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Lindian Resources
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Lindian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.