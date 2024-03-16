Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LIN) Insider Alwyn Vorster Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Lindian Resources Limited (ASX:LINGet Free Report) insider Alwyn Vorster purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 9.72.

Lindian Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Tanzania, Guinea, Malawi, and Australia. It primarily explores for gold, bauxite, and rare earths mineral ores. The company focuses on the Gaoual Bauxite project, Woula Bauxite project, and Lelouma Bauxite project located in Guinea, West Africa; Lushoto and Pare Bauxite projects located in Tanzania; and Kangankunde rare earths project located in Malawi.

