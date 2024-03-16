Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.79.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $244.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,692,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,207. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $248.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

