LUKSO Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (LYXe)

LUKSO (LYXe) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. LUKSO has a market cap of $107.25 million and $155,182.18 worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for about $5.77 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUKSO has traded down 24.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUKSO Token Profile

LUKSO was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for LUKSO is https://reddit.com/r/lukso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network. LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io. The official message board for LUKSO is medium.com/lukso.

LUKSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUKSO (LYXE) is a blockchain for digital lifestyle, intersecting fashion, gaming, design, and social media. Created by Fabian Vogelsteller, it aims to bring blockchain to the masses through smart contract-based blockchain, industry standards, and decentralized applications. LYX is the native cryptocurrency of LUKSO, used for transaction fees and staking. LYXe is LYX’s representation on the Ethereum Blockchain, released through the Reversible ICO (rICO). The rICO allows you to buy LYXe over time, with the ability to reverse your commitment partially at any point within 8 months. Un-bought LYXe can be returned for corresponding ETH.”

