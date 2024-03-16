Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the February 14th total of 422,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.0 days.

Lundin Gold Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.08 on Friday, reaching C$12.83. 6,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,613. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.83. Lundin Gold has a 1-year low of C$9.79 and a 1-year high of C$14.44.

Lundin Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0997 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

Further Reading

